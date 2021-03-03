COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Latah County administer doses to qualified people, but appointment cancellations and extra doses have also led to shots for residents who are not yet eligible to receive vaccinations.
“We try very hard to stick to the regulations but if somebody cancels last minute and we don’t have anybody left that meets the criteria, we’re not going to let it go to waste,” said Amy Johnston, pharmacist at Hodgins Drug and Hobby in Moscow. “We’re going to call somebody in the next group.”
In Idaho, people 65 and older and other groups like first responders are eligible for the vaccine.
Johnston said Hodgins had its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday where 50 people received vaccinations. She said three of the 50 people canceled their appointment at the last minute and Hodgins did not have any eligible individuals on their waiting list. So, three people from other priority lists Hodgins keeps were contacted and received the doses.
“I think we are starting to run into the problem where the majority of the eligible population, at least in our region, have been vaccinated,” Johnston said. “We need to find the ones that haven’t been vaccinated and I think that sometimes they are the less tech-savvy elders in our population that don’t know where to go or who to call or how to sign up.”
Johnston said four people are ready to receive the vaccine for its next clinic but it needs six more to sign up for the clinic to happen because each Moderna vile has 10 vaccinations.
“We’re actually having a hard time finding enough qualified people to fill our spots,” Johnston said.
Jesse Rapp, pharmacy manager at Marketime Drug in Moscow, said his pharmacy also has a backup list of people to call to get vaccinated in the event of an appointment cancellation or an extra dose that becomes available and is about to expire. He said a 64-year-old diabetic could be an example of someone on that backup list who does not qualify by state guidelines but someone Marketime Drug would provide a vaccine to so it is not wasted.
“We try to give it to people the best we can that will benefit from it the most,” Rapp said.
Rapp said it is relatively common for Marketime Drug to make those last-minute calls but the number of people it vaccinates who are not eligible under state guidelines is small. Marketime Drug has administered 96 doses total and none have been wasted, Rapp said.
He said he has spoken with a couple officials from local COVID-19 vaccine clinics who said appointments are not filling up as fast as before, which seems to indicate a lot of eligible people who want the vaccine have received it.
“We’re still getting a couple (people signing up) but it’s definitely slowed down compared to when we first got it,” Rapp said of Marketime Drug.
Wil Edwards, owner of Northwest Pharmacy in Potlatch, said his pharmacy follows Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility guidelines almost all the time but certain situations, like cancellations from the snow storm a couple weeks ago, call for shots in arms of willing people nearby. He said 12 people canceled at one clinic because of the weather.
“I’m looking at the clock saying, ‘I’ve got to find somebody,’ so I just ran down to the grocery store and said, ‘I need somebody now,’” Edwards said. “The dose has to go into an arm within half an hour. Who do you got? Who wants it?”
With prior approval from Public Health - Idaho North Central District, Edwards said he took 170 doses Sunday to St. Maries to help residents in that area get vaccinated. He said those rural residents in Benewah County would have had to drive several miles to receive a vaccine, which should not have to happen, Edwards said.
“I’ll take as much as I can and go wherever I can because we just need to get back to normal,” he said.
Meanwhile at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, Peter Mundt, Gritman director of community relations and marketing, said the hospital has from the very start followed the guidelines of Gov. Brad Little, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and PHINCD for vaccine distribution.
In the event of appointment cancellations, Mundt said Gritman has a waitlist of qualified residents who are contacted to come in, if available, and get vaccinated.
COVID-19 cases
Whitman County Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, which brings its total to 3,403.
New cases include six people younger than 20 and one woman between the ages of 20 and 39.
According to a press release, 91 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began and deaths related to the virus remained at 45.
Public Health - Idaho North Central District reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county jurisdiction Tuesday, five of which were discovered in Latah County, pushing its in-county total to 2,756 cases since the pandemic began.
New Latah County cases included one person younger than 18, a woman between the ages of 18 and 29, one woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s.
According to the public health district’s website, 2,522 people in Latah County have recovered from the virus and six have died.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.