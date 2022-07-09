Close encounter with a quail was worth the lost lettuce crop

I stood at the living room window last week, eyes narrowed, watching a pair of quails walking, side by side, through the lettuce bed in our backyard. Quail visit here often in summer, darting in zigzag patterns through the grass or across our driveway. Their bobbing topknots always make me smile. This time, though, the two birds kept their heads down — all business — as they pecked for seeds along the two straight rows where I’d planted the lettuce. Starlings also flock to our backyard and they, too, seem particularly fond of the lettuce bed. I’d been checking that bed every day, hoping to find even one germinated lettuce seed among the hundreds I’d sown, but even when I bent forward and squinted, I never could find even a trace of green. Now I realize that the zero-percent success rate in the lettuce bed doesn’t necessarily mean that my green thumb has turned black. I’ve probably been taking the rap for a gang of seed-scarfing quails and starlings.
The quails kept picking their way down the seed rows, and I knocked lightly on the window to startle them. They barely looked up from the buffet line, though, so I gave the window a sharper knock and watched the two birds lift off in a flutter of wings. Later that afternoon, I was on the patio and heard loud clacking noises coming from high in our hawthorn tree. I looked up into the branches and spotted both quails, whose chirping continued until the male flew down and landed on the grass. I crossed the yard slowly and silently, expecting that even my quiet movements would send him back to his mate in the tree. But the quail jerked his topknot in my direction and advanced. When I edged a few small paces to the side, he followed and moved even closer, just a few feet away from me.
Decades ago, a hostile goose stalked me in circles around a grassy farmyard, and the memory of that experience still chills me. But now I decided to risk being mauled by a small, territorial quail, because the rare, close-up view of white stripes outlining his dark face, and ripples of white, tan and chestnut feathers across his abdomen, fascinated me. Also the cool topknot. Maybe the bird sensed that I wouldn’t hurt him. When Lee came out quietly from the house to watch our encounter, the quail stood its ground.
I nearly expected it to draw a tiny six-shooter and point it at my husband. After a few minutes, the female quail raised the volume on her trilling call, and her mate flew back to join her in the tree.
In my pumpkin patch, I’ve outsmarted the seed-eating quails by transplanting leafy, fully germinated seedlings into the raised beds. I’m counting on a heavy crop of pumpkins to offset less than stellar results from other vegetables in our raised beds.
I’ll try one more seeding of lettuce late in the summer, when the weather cools off, and will use gauzy row covers to discourage the quails and starlings. In the broccoli patch, a few spindly florets appeared on the three plants’ central stalks, but the offshoots immediately went to seed. Their yellow flowers were pretty, though. A bush variety of sugar snap peas is performing like a champ, with sweet, edible pods and petite peas ready this week. I’m losing confidence in the tomatoes, though. Artemis, a formerly temperamental cherry tomato, is the leader of the patch, the first to produce red fruit. Beaverlodge Slicer set a cluster of plump, green tomatoes a while ago, but none has ripened yet. I thought I could rely on Sunchocola for a summer’s worth of smoky-sweet cherry tomatoes, but the plant hasn’t bushed out and it’s in last place for fruit, among the nine different varieties in the garden bed.
The male and female quail seem to have gone to ground for now. Maybe they’ll come back soon with their own young covey racing around, willy-nilly, on their way to who knows where? Their dining spot is open year round below our bird feeders, with fallen sunflower seeds — much more nutritious than lettuce seeds — waiting on the ground, where quails prefer to find their food.
