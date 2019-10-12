All city, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day, recognized as Indigenous People’s Day in Moscow and Pullman.
Police and emergency services will continue to operate as usual.
Latah Sanitation and Pullman Disposal will conduct garbage pickups as usual.
Banks will be closed but most businesses and retail outlets will be open regular hours.
University of Idaho and Washington State University offices will be open.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News will operate as usual.