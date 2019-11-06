The Moscow Food Co-op will host Tasteful Thursdays at 5-7 p.m. the first three Thursdays in November and December at its downtown location, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow.
The events will include free samples and gift ideas. Co-op guests will be introduced to beer brewers, winemakers and other local creators.
Participating vendors include Lindsey Creek Vineyard of Lewiston, Kamiak Coffee of Moscow and Paradise Creek Brewing Company of Pullman.
For more information, visit moscowfood.coop or call (208) 882-8537.