The new Name, Image and Likeness rules that can be a source of profitability for college student athletes can also be a source of anxiety, according to a University of Idaho coach and an educator.
UI swimming and diving coach Mark Sowa joined educator Sharon Stoll in a discussion with the public about the NCAA-approved policy that allows athletes to be compensated for their NIL. Stole is the director of UI’s Center for Ethical Theory and Honor in Competition and Sport.
“There is a good side to it, there’s a bad side to it and there’s a really ugly side to it,” Stoll said.
Sowa said the good side of the NIL is that athletes no longer have to watch their colleges profit off their labor and skill without getting paid themselves.
For example, the early 1990s University of Michigan basketball team, famously known as the Fab Five, helped their school rake in $10 million in one season in apparel revenue. Yet the team could not receive a cut of that money.
When one of the players took money from a booster, the team had to vacate their wins as a punishment.
“Now under these new rules, if that happens, it’s done through Name, Image, Likeness rules, and a contract,” Sowa said. “It doesn’t happen anymore. So that’s the good, or the potential good.”
Matt Brewer, UI’s associate athletic director for compliance, said there are 49 athletes who have NIL deals at the university. When giving examples of what kind of commitments athletes sign up for, Brewer said he could make a deal with a T-shirt manufacturer that sells shirts with their name, image or likeness. They could also get paid for autographs and appearances.
The bad side of NIL, is the toll it can take on the athlete’s mental health. Stoll said athletes have always struggled to manage their academic life with their athletic life. The balance of finding time to train for their sport and study for their classes leads to anxiety. NIL requirements, she said, further complicates this balance.
“Now, add the anxiety of, ‘I have contracts, I have other obligations,’ ” Stoll said.
Sowa has seen that anxiety in athletes. As part of his doctoral research, he was involved in a study that showed athletes’ anxiety levels were elevated above the other population of college students.
Now, even though athletes are not required to opt into NIL contracts, there is an expectation to make money in addition to succeeding on the field and in the classroom.
“Now, what we’re worried about is that one more thing,” he said.
Stoll said she is concerned about people between 18 and 20 years old not having the maturity to handle the onslaught of responsibilities and people trying to take advantage of them.
Sowa added that money changing hands opens the door to problems like point shaving, gambling and cheating in sports as well. Some athletes now have developed massive social media followings that raises concerns about stalking.
“This is stuff that we can’t control right now,” he said. “We can only look to educate, we can only ask those questions but it’s happening so fast, athletes are going to be hurt in the process.”