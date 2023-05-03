The new Name, Image and Likeness rules that can be a source of profitability for college student athletes can also be a source of anxiety, according to a University of Idaho coach and an educator.

UI swimming and diving coach Mark Sowa joined educator Sharon Stoll in a discussion with the public about the NCAA-approved policy that allows athletes to be compensated for their NIL. Stole is the director of UI’s Center for Ethical Theory and Honor in Competition and Sport.

“There is a good side to it, there’s a bad side to it and there’s a really ugly side to it,” Stoll said.

Recommended for you