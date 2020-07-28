The Council on Aging and Human Services announced Monday that state funding for its transportation service has not been reduced and it will continue to provide rides for non-Medicaid and Medicaid residents.
Last week, the organization announced COAST would temporarily suspend all non-Medicaid transportation services in Whitman, Asotin and Garfield counties after being informed of funding cuts from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Since then, COAST received updated information indicating funding is not being reduced.