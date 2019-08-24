A Coeur d’Alene woman died after a head-on car crash with a Potlatch man late Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95 near Worley, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
Delora Fink, 55, was traveling northbound around 5 p.m. on Highway 95 in a 2008 Nissan Rouge when she reportedly drove left of center into the southbound lanes, colliding with Larry Blair, 66, who was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram 3500.
Fink, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene and Blair, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was treated and released on scene.
The highway had various degrees of travel blockage for six hours.