Cup O’ Joe on the Palouse is scheduled for 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman.
Asa Brown, Washington State University director of innovation and research, will discuss “The Business of Research and Development: WSU’s 21st Century Private Sector R&D as an Economic Development Activity.”
Cup O’ Joe is an interactive business support coffee group that offers entrepreneurs and local small businesses an opportunity to network, share information about their businesses and receive technical support. For information, contact Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.