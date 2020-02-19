Moscow Realtor Tiffany Bentley will hide 125 coins on Main Street in Moscow this week. The coins can be redeemed for free scoops of ice cream at Moscow’s Panhandle Cone & Coffee. The coins will be hidden between Friendship Square and Sixth Street as part of National Random Act of Kindness Week.
Community members who find the hidden coins can take them to Panhandle Cone & Coffee to exchange them for a free regular size scoop of ice cream. Bentley encourages those who find the coins to pay it forward by showing love to others in the community.
More information can be found on the Latah Realty Facebook page, and Bentley’s personal page.