This weekend marks the 150th birthday of the city of Colfax and the occasion comes packed with a full schedule of events.
To start the festivities Saturday, Colfax Mayor James Retzer will rededicate the Lippett Fountain located in Eells Park, which has a fresh coat of sealant and new working pipes. Retzer said he wanted to get the fountain fixed and running, which marks important parts of Colfax’s history.
“We said, ‘Let’s see if we can restore this and give it back to the community,’ ” Retzer said.
The fountain got its name from the Lippett family, who owned a general supply store, and is named after the daughter of Julius Lippett, who died in Portland from an illness. It has been in and out of use ever since. Retzer said in his research into the fountain’s history that he found a photo from the Whitman County Gazette of the fountain when it was running and wanted to see it running again.
The work on the fountain took a few weeks with labor being donated by Retzer, Larry and Travis Harrison, who replaced damaged concrete, applied sealant and fixed the plumbing. Retzer said the city had paid for the materials and the work was volunteer. Retzer said they were even able to find a spout to go at the top which looked almost exactly like the photo.
Molly Keogh, director of the Colfax Chamber of Commerce said they also added a new bench and bike rack to the park. The funding came from grants from the Rural Development Initiative and Avista Utilities.
“We decided to focus on the park (with the grants),” Keogh said. “It’s a lovely little community gathering area.”
Other events Saturday include a mural dedication at 10:15 a.m. from local artist Henry Stinson and walk through the yarn bombing installation, which the Colfax Arts Council has been working on throughout the year. The yarn will be throughout Colfax in all sorts of unexpected locations.
Children can show their Colfax pride and participate in the Children’s Parade, with line up starting at 10:30 a.m. in the Colfax Monument parking lot. The parade will go south on Mill Street, across Washington State Route 272 to Stevens Street, down to Main Street and back to the Colfax Monument. Kids younger than the age of 5 must have an adult walking with them. For more information, contact alliekaycofer@gmail.com.
Afterward, children are welcome to visit the Kid Zone from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. between The Dusty Attic, 113 N. Main St., and the U.S. Bank at 101 N. Main St., in Colfax. From 2:30-3 p.m., local leaders will take turns in the dunk tank. Face painting and games will be available for free to the public.
A vendor market is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Spring Street and there will be entertainment on the main stage on spring street. Cork n’ Caps is from 5-10 p.m. at Schmuck Park and will have live music, beer and wine. It is limited to those 21 and older. Tickets can be purchased online. Local band Diamond Joe Band will open for Washington State University graduate Chance McKinney. McKinney won the Country Music Television Music City Madness competition.
The celebrations continue Sunday with a Cycle Colfax bike tour, a guided “volksmarch” or walking tour of historical Colfax, and more.
WHEN: All day Saturday and Sunday.
WHERE: Various locations in Colfax.
NOTABLE: The main events are scheduled on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. with the rededication of the Lippett Fountain. Live music, children’s parade, and games located around Colfax.