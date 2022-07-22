This weekend marks the 150th birthday of the city of Colfax and the occasion comes packed with a full schedule of events.

To start the festivities Saturday, Colfax Mayor James Retzer will rededicate the Lippett Fountain located in Eells Park, which has a fresh coat of sealant and new working pipes. Retzer said he wanted to get the fountain fixed and running, which marks important parts of Colfax’s history.

“We said, ‘Let’s see if we can restore this and give it back to the community,’ ” Retzer said.

