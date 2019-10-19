Colfax council candidates talk small businesses, youth programs

The candidates for the Colfax City Council 4 and 5 seats want to tackle issues like business growth, the city pool and fiscal responsibility.
For the Nov. 5 election, incumbent Mark Mackleit will be challenged by local businessowner Andrew Stewart for the council 4 seat. Ben Miller will go against Sarina Roberts for the council 5 seat. Both are nonpartisan, four-year terms.
Mackleit vs. Stewart
Though one has lived in Colfax his whole life and the other has lived there for just three years, both city council 4 candidates share the same goal for the city they call home.
Both value growing small businesses.
Mackleit, a lifelong resident who works for Nolan Heating and Air in Colfax, said Colfax is unique in that it has a highway running through downtown with significant traffic. He said Colfax should encourage retail opportunities in the city to take advantage of this traffic. He said the city council should set an example when it comes to supporting business growth.
Stewart, who owns Colfax business A Modern Plantsman with city council candidate Dominic Villareal, said Colfax has a lack of culture and little identity as “a representation of the Palouse.” He said more small businesses can change that.
“By furthering the encouragement of small businesses to develop here will enrich the community,” he wrote in an email.
Stewart wrote he appreciates the sense of community and rich history of Colfax, and he wants to help make Colfax an exciting place for people to visit.
Mackleit said he feels a responsibility as a lifelong resident to give back to the community, which is one reason why he decided to run for election. In the past, he has been involved in other community roles, including leading a committee that helped get funding for a new Colfax High School track.
Mackleit said he also is running because he wants to work alongside the new Mayor James Retzer.
Both candidates stated they love the city’s close-knit community. Stewart wrote it is a peaceful town where everyone knows their neighbors. Mackleit said he enjoys the comfort of knowing everyone he sees at the grocery store and downtown. He also said Colfax has impressive schools and a hospital.
“It’s second to none for me,” he said.
Miller vs. Roberts
One wants to provide support for youth programs and the city pool. The other is running to promote fiscal responsibility and make administrative changes.
Miller and Roberts are competing for the city council 5 seat.
Roberts said two issues that motivated her decision to run for election are keeping the city pool open and advocating for youth programs.
The former Colfax youth swim coach said she started attending city council meetings when the pool was at risk of being closed because of a budget shortfall last year. Roberts felt she could have a greater impact on the issues she cares about if she joined the city council.
“I decided maybe my voice was going to be more useful on the city council as an advocate for youth and recreation,” she said.
Miller, who used to own Bulldog Pizza in Colfax from 2002 to 2006, said he is focused on improving how the city operates from within. He said budgets need to be met, policies need to be reinforced and fiscal responsibility needs to be a priority. He said the city has not been adhering to those principles.
Miller said he is also excited about the opportunity to serve under Retzer.
Miller and Roberts both praised the Colfax Chamber of Commerce for promoting business and filling storefronts in Colfax. Both candidates said the city should match the chamber’s efforts in encouraging business growth.
Both candidates boasted about Colfax being a welcoming community with good schools and a positive environment for families.
For an archive of election stories that have appeared in the Daily News, please visit dnews.com/decision_2019/.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.