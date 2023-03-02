The city of Colfax was recently recognized as a 2023 WellCity by the Association of Washington Cities.
Colfax has received the honor every year since 2011, according to a city staff member. The award is presented to cities and government organizations that meet the association’s Employee Benefit Trust’s WellCity standards and accomplish providing quality health for its employees. This year, the association awarded 112 Washington cities with the recognition.
As part of this honor, WellCity recipients will earn a 2% discount on medical premiums, or a taxpayer saving of about $80,000, according to the news release. The discount will be applied to 2024 premiums of the city’s covered employees, spouses and dependents.