The 2020 Festival of Trees is now on display for outdoor viewing in The Center’s windows adjacent to the Colfax Library.
Viewers are encouraged to cast a vote for the “People’s Choice” award on the Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WhitmanCountyLibrary or website at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
Tree winner and prize to be announced on Dec. 22 via social media.
The trees on display were decorated by Pioneer Title, W.H.E.A.T. (We Honor Every American Troop), McNeilly Ranch & Friends, the Riley family, the Whitman County Cattlemen’s Association and the Whitman County Library.
During the month of December, the Colfax Library will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. The Library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25. Browsing time will be limited to 15 minutes.