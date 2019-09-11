The Colfax Fire Department will have an open house 1-4 p.m. Sunday the Colfax Station, 400 N. Mill St., for the public to view the station and equipment and to honor Jim Krause for his 50 years of service to the department.
Krause, 74, remains an active volunteer. He joined the Colfax Fire Department in 1969 and served as chief of the department for 38 years from 1972-2010.
The open house will also celebrate the 100th birthday of “Whimpy,” a 1919 American LaFrance firetruck. Whimpy was the first gas-powered fire engine between Walla Walla and Spokane, and helped to bring Colfax to the forefront of modern firefighting in the U.S.
The open house will include multiple trucks and apparatus on display, live fire demonstrations and extrication events, a food vendor and a cake and punch reception.
The event is free.