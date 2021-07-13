The Washington State Advisory Council on Historic Preservation recently added six new listings to the Washington Heritage Register. The listings include the Whitman County Library in Colfax.
According to a release from the council, the Colfax Library is recognized as historically significant because of its unique neo-expressionist design and its local importance in serving the educational needs of Whitman County residents. The building was designed by Spokane architect Warren C. Heylman, well-known for the Parkade Plaza Parking Garage in Spokane and the Spokane International Airport.
This is the first building designed by Heylman to be added to the state’s Heritage Register. Construction of the library began in early 1960 and the grand opening was held Nov. 18, 1960.
Sue Hallett, president of the Friends of Whitman County Library, prepared the nomination paperwork. Along with library staff and volunteers, she spent the past year researching the history of the building and collecting stories from residents about the importance of the library in the community.
The Colfax Library is located at 102 S. Main Ave. For more information, visit whitcolib.org or call (509) 397-4366.