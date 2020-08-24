As part of its adult summer reading challenge, the Colfax Library is now offering “Bags to Borrow” to adults for curbside pickup.
Each bag includes a summer reading form, book and movie geared toward the challenge, a coloring page and a Whitman County Heritage historical bookmark.
All who complete the challenge receive a notebook, journal or magnetic shopping list and are entered for a chance to win one of five $25 gift certificates to a Whitman County business of their choice.
Items in “Bags to Borrow” are randomly selected to fit the summer reading theme and help patrons who got a late start finish quickly. Those who are looking for something more specific should consider the “Browse for You” service and tell library staff their favorite authors and genres in order to get a personalized recommendation.
Bags to Borrow are available until Aug. 31.
To request one, contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at Colfax Library at (509) 397-4366 or by email at info@whitco.lib.wa.us.