Friends of longtime Colfax firefighter Jim Krouse called him a father figure, mentor and pillar of the Colfax community.
Krouse, who served as a volunteer firefighter in Colfax for 52 years — 40 of them as chief — was responding to a fire at about 3 p.m. Saturday on Green Hollow Road, north of Colfax, when he collapsed from a heart attack.
Krouse died after being transported to Whitman Hospital and Medical Center.
Colfax Fire Department Capt. Scott Kruse said the past two days have been rough for him and his department. Krouse served as Kruse’s chief for 31 years.
“He’s been my partner and my chief,” Kruse said. “We did a lot of calls together. Since he’s retired he’s been my right hand man to go on calls.”
Krouse retired as chief in 2010 but remained as a volunteer with the department. Kruse said Krouse continued devoting his time to the fire department because “it’s in his blood.”
“He wanted to serve the community,” Kruse said.
Assistant Chief Milton Groom said for those who join the fire department, serving becomes part of who they are.
“He had a servant’s heart, to me,” Groom said. “He served his family. He was a family man. He served the fire department as family. He served in the community as family.”
Kruse said he has many fond memories of watching Krouse do what he loved. He recalled seeing Krouse with tears in his eyes when his family and friends gathered to celebrate his 50th anniversary with the Colfax Fire Department.
Kruse said Krouse did not serve for the recognition, but he had a significant effect on many people.
“He was a father figure to so many,” Kruse said. “He was a leader, teacher. I’ve learned a lot from him over the last 31 years.”
Krouse was also a longtime employee at the Rosauers meat department in Colfax and touched many lives while he was there, too. He retired from the store in 2010.
Rosauers Manager Shawn McAdams knew him for 23 years and on Monday spoke of Krouse’s leadership.
“Jim was not only a meat manager, he was our mentor in all sorts,” McAdams said. “He was our mentor, our dad, our uncle. He was a good example of what to be as a human being.”
McAdams said Krouse was happiest when he was serving others. Going out of his way to help somebody with a problem was not an issue for Krouse, he said.
“He was definitely one of our pillars and a good example of what a small town’s about,” McAdams said. “He’ll be greatly missed.”
After crews had extinguished the wildfire Saturday, they assembled at the hospital to form a procession with the ambulance carrying Krouse’s body, draped with an American flag, and were escorted to Bruning Funeral Home by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Department and the Washington State Patrol.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.
“He was our mentor, our dad, our uncle. He was a good example of what to be as a human being.”
Shawn McAdams, manager at the Colfax Rosauers, speaking of Jim Krouse