A Colfax man was arrested Sunday under suspicion of exposing himself near Washington State University sorority houses.
Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said the department received multiple reports Friday afternoon of a man peering into sorority houses while fondling himself. WSU issued a campus alert from these incidents Friday, asking the community for help locating the man.
Using video surveillance, the department identified 46-year-old Jason Olin as the suspect from Friday’s incidents and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Olin later turned himself in to the Pullman Police Department on Sunday.