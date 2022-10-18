COLFAX — A Colfax auctioneer is one of the four finalists for a top award in the national FFA organization.

Cotton Booker, a junior at Oklahoma State University, is up for the American Star in Agribusiness award, according to a news release. The American Star awards represent the “best of the best” who have developed agricultural skills, including earning an American FFA degree, the organization’s highest level of student membership accomplishment.

Booker is partial owner and creator of an online auction platform, Booker2Bid.com, which was created during COVID-19 restrictions to continue real estate and livestock auctions. At the time, many FFA and 4-H members still had project animals to get to market.

