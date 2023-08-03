A Colfax pharmacy has agreed to pay a $20,000 penalty for failing to comply with controlled substance regulations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Tick Klock Drug reached the settlement after admitting to violations that occurred between 2017 and 2022.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Washington, the pharmacy filled prescriptions written by medical providers that contained “red flags” or signs of “fraud, drug-seeking, lack of medical necessity, potential for abuse or health risk, or potential for diversion, without appropriately resolving those red flags prior to dispensing the medications.”

