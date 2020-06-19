With only three available officers, including the chief, the Colfax Police Department does not have enough employees to serve the city 24 hours a day on its own.
It has relied on Whitman County sheriff’s deputies to cover the night shift, Chief Bruce Blood said.
Blood is hoping the staffing situation will improve soon with some financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Justice. The Colfax Police Department earlier this month learned it had been approved for a $250,000 grant.
“It’s going to help significantly,” Blood said.
Blood said his staff is down to almost half of what it should be. Normally, it operates with four police officers in addition to the chief.
With this grant, Blood said he will be able to hire two officers. However, it may still take time for the department to be at full staff.
Blood said if he hires first-year officers, or basic recruits, it takes about 10 to 12 months for the officers to finish Basic Law Enforcement Academy and field training.
The department could hire lateral recruits, who are officers who have already finished the academy and are qualified to serve. They would still have to pass a background check, psychiatric evaluation and other qualifications, but it should only take one or two months to hire them, Blood said.
Blood said the department has had some trouble hiring lateral recruits. There were two officers who showed interest in the job recently, but were hired away from Colfax. Blood said they are still working to hire lateral recruits.
He said staffing shortages are an inherent challenge in a small department like Colfax’s. Because of demand elsewhere, often police officers hired in Colfax will stay for two to three years before moving on to larger departments.
