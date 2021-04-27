The house that was built and owned by the first man to settle in Colfax has stood for 135 years, but now needs help from the community to ensure it continues to be a link to the city’s long history
The Whitman County Historical Society is working with contractors and trying to raise funds from private donors to restore the historic Perkins House for the first time since the 1970s.
Cracks in the walls have formed and grown because of an unstable foundation. Bricks on the exterior are crumbling and the yard needs major improvements to help water drain properly.
Perkins House Coordinator Nancy Rothwell said doors and windows do not close properly because the floors had shifted. Workers from Reliant Engineering in Pullman assessed the Victorian home three years ago and discovered the floors had sunk 2-3 inches.
In response, the Whitman County Historical Society hired Legacy Contractors in Deary to complete structural repairs to the foundation. She said they have already poured cement in the basement to help level the house.
“We’re really happy the house is stable now,” Rothwell said.
Contractors will start on the brick and mortar repairs when the weather is nicer and Rothwell said the foundation work will likely be completed by mid-July. Drainage fields will be constructed on the Perkins House grounds once the weather improves, as well.
“We’re very excited about it,” Rothwell said.
The foundation upgrades cost $80,000 and the Whitman County Historical Society has raised half that through private donations.
Rothwell said the organization was unable to find any grants to help pay for the restoration work, so it is asking the community to pitch in.
The society is hosting an outdoor fundraiser on Father’s Day, June 20, that will feature a vintage picnic, fashion show and live music. The public can also donate money at whitmancountyhistoricalsociety.org or by mail at The Whitman County Historical Society PO Box 67 Colfax, WA.
Rothwell said The McGregor Company has pitched in to improve the Perkins House grounds by making a metal trellis for the garden. Rothwell said the garden will be dedicated to Norma McGregor, the founder of the Whitman County Historical Society.
Rothwell also said the local Mockonema 4-H Club volunteered to rototill the yard, trim back shrubs and improve the flower beds.
The Perkins House last underwent a major restoration project in the 1970s when the Whitman County Historical Society bought the house.
Work has been done inside to restore it to an appropriate Victorian decor. The electrical system has been updated, and its porch and chimneys have been rebuilt.
It has since served as a museum that the public can tour to see historic furniture, appliances, photos, decor and clothing from the late 1800s. Even the wallpaper has been made to match the original design.
It has been a venue for ice cream socials, weddings and anniversary events.
Just feet away from the Victorian home is the original cabin that James Perkins and his family lived in for 16 years before they built the Perkins House in 1886.
The Perkins House has a special connection to the Colfax community and its history, Rothwell said, which is why she and the other Whitman County Historical Society volunteers are working hard to keep it preserved.
“It’s just a treasure,” Rothwell said.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.