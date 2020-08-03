PULLMAN — Colfax’s Distinguished Young Woman is now Washington’s representative to the 2021 National Distinguished Young Women national scholarship program.
Kari Largent, a senior at Colfax High School, was announced as the overall winner following a virtual showcase via YouTube Saturday afternoon. More than $8,400 in college scholarships were awarded following the program. Ten high school seniors participated.
Largent received a $3,500 cash scholarship with her title. She also won the $500 overall scholarship award, and $200 awards in Talent, Self-Expression and Interview judging categories. She will go on to compete at the annual program scheduled in Mobile, Ala., next summer.
First runner-up Kelsi Benton, Pullman’s DYW representative, received a $1,500 scholarship. She also earned $200 awards in the Fitness and Talent judging categories. DYW from Moses Lake, Lauren Tolley, was the second runner-up and received a $1,000 scholarship.
Josie Schultheis, Colton-Uniontown’s DYW, won $200 Fitness and preliminary scholastic category awards. Almira-Coulee-Hartline’s DYW, Ruth Bresee, won a $200 Interview Award.
The participants were evaluated by a panel of judges in the following categories: Scholastics (25 percent), Interview (25 percent), Fitness (15 percent), Self-Expression (15 percent) and Talent (20 percent).
Program director Carissa Little of Colfax said each participant prepared her performance in talent, fitness and self-expression routines via videos for the judges. The teens met individually via internet with a panel of judges earlier in the week. The scholastic achievement also was evaluated earlier.
Garfield-Palouse’s DYW, Tovah Brantner, also participated in the event.