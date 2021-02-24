A pair of Colfax High School teachers will discuss the Equal Rights Amendment and civics using the Harvard Case Method on March 4 in a presentation hosted by the League of Women Voters of Pullman.
The teachers, Andrew and Ronda Penwell, received a sponsorship by the LWV of Pullman in 2019 and traveled to Harvard to receive training in a program that teaches civics and government using the Harvard Case Method. The Penwells regularly use the case method in their high school civics classes.
The presentation is titled “Democracy and Women’s Rights in America: The Fight Over the ERA,” and the public can attend the 7 p.m. meeting. Attendees are required to register by Monday by emailing lwvpull@yahoo.com.
Background information and case reading materials will be shared ahead of the meeting. A Zoom link to the event will also be sent to those who register by Monday