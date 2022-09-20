COLFAX — Two Spokane residents were arrested Sunday evening in Colfax for alleged possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Amber Sitter, 31, and Raymond Cooper, 37, appeared in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday and had their bail set at a $25,000 surety or $2,500 cash bond.
In the news release, Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said deputies observed a vehicle making a traffic violation in Colfax and, after obtaining consent from the driver, officers searched the vehicle. During the search, deputies located 76 fentanyl pills and two loaded handguns, according to the news release. Myers said the two later admitted they were returning from Clarkston, where they had recently delivered a large quantity of fentanyl pills.