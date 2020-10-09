The Zip’s Drive In on Main Street in Colfax has been fined $1,800 by the state for coronavirus-related violations.
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries announced Wednesday the restaurant did not require customers without masks to wear one, did not put up signs requiring masks for customers and did not have social distancing markers for customers.
Zip’s has appealed the fine.
Zip’s Drive In restaurants in Spokane Valley and Ritzville were also fined for similar mask violations.
The Colfax restaurant is one of eight employers that were fined for violations from July through September.
According to the Labor and Industries announcement, the department receives complaints by workers regarding violations. Most of the time, the department’s investigators visit businesses anonymously.
Uncooperative companies receive a warning letter saying they could be cited if they continue to break the law.
In July, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered businesses to make sure that their customers and visitors wear face coverings, unless they have a medical or disability issue. Businesses also were required, among other things, to post signs at entrances reminding customers to wear a mask, and to create a policy for what workers should do if customers refuse.