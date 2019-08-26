More than 25 local and national artists will participate is a series of live performances titled “illuminate” starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman.
Audience members will walk through an art gallery of metal statuary, scenic paintings and prints by University of Idaho graduates. Entertainment includes live music, choreographic solo works, one-act plays, video projection mapping and poetry readings.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, available at the door and in advance at this shortened link: bit.ly/2P0v19F. Purchasing advance tickets is encouraged as seating is limited. Only those 21 and older may attend.