An annual Palouse Pathways event that seeks to connect college-bound high schoolers with college students from the region is being held virtually this year, but organizers said the online format has not been a hindrance.
Palouse Pathways Director Peggy Jenkins said the event, which normally takes place over a single afternoon, has been split into three separate teleconferences hosted through Zoom. The first two meetings took place Monday and Wednesday, and a third is scheduled for Tuesday.
While there is no free coffee or pizza available this year, Jenkins said she’s been encouraged by attendance to these and other functions hosted by Palouse Pathways in a year overshadowed by a pandemic. She said in some ways, the virtual format has helped make these interactions more frequent and more personal.
“I think it’s really worked very well. In general, it’s made for a lot more interactions, and what’s been good is it’s really helped me facilitate one-on-one relationships with kids,” Jenkins said. “I talk with a lot of them one-on-one fairly often, which I did not used to do. It wouldn’t have dawned on me to do that very much.”
Wednesday’s event brought back students who are now attending a variety of colleges, including the University of Washington, the University of Southern California and Columbia University in New York. The students fielded questions from a handful of local high school students addressing everything from financial aid to student housing.
Lilienne Shore Kilgore-Brown, previously a Pullman High School student now in her first year at Columbia, said she attended the virtual event because she wanted to support a program that she has seen help many in the region, herself included. She said in her graduating class alone, three students were accepted to Columbia and others were accepted into schools like Yale, Harvard and West Point, and for many, Jenkins and Palouse Pathways were instrumental in their success.
“I think there’s people who it would help even more who are maybe less likely to go to college,” Shore Kilgore-Brown said. “I don’t think it was ever a question for me but I think for some people it is and Palouse Pathways helps people figure out that there’s options for everyone, whether that’s a trade school, or a traditional college or community college.”
Gulsima Young, who is in her first year attending UW, said many high school students simply need the encouragement to engage the collegiate path. She said not only does the program help smooth over the confusing bits of applications and admissions processes but it also gives students access to a group of peers that are excited about going to college and have similar interests.
Young said another major advantage of Palouse Pathways is it helps students understand the array of options in front of them.
“I think it’s really important for students to realize that where(ever) they go, they shouldn’t worry about what other people think about it,” Young said. “They shouldn’t worry too much if it’s the exact right college for them or anything because I feel like people can make a home wherever they want to and it’s okay to branch out — it’s also okay to stay.”
Jenkins, also a founder of Palouse Pathways, said the virtual format has made it easier to connect students with college admissions offices around the country. She said in past years, it was difficult to entice many colleges to send a representative out to meet with her students but with the pandemic shifting many such meetings online, it has been easier to bring those groups in for presentations.
“This year we put together presentations with admissions folks from Brown, Stanford, Princeton — they all reached out to me and said they wanted to do this event and or they wanted to do a presentation,” Jenkins said. “That hopefully won’t change, that’s something that’s just going to keep happening.”
Those who wish to attend the final returning student event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday can sign up at palousepathways.com/events. Jenkins said the organization will begin recruiting ninth and 10th graders to its Scholars Program in January.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.