The fire that would eventually destroy two College Hill homes Sunday afternoon was caused by a marijuana joint, according to the Pullman Fire Department.
Fire Inspector Tony Nuttman said Wednesday in a news release the fire started when embers from the joint caused a couch to catch fire on the outside deck of a home on Maple Street. The fire spread to the wooden deck and then the attached three-story house.
Sunday’s strong winds then carried the embers from the Maple Street home more than a block away, where they landed on the cedar shake roof of a home on Howard Street.
According to the fire department release, the joint belonged to two visitors from Colorado who were smoking while standing on the deck. The Washington State University students who live at the house were away from home when the flames spread, according to the release.
Both homes were determined to be a total loss and the city’s building inspector tagged both homes as uninhabitable. WSU student housing and the American Red Cross are working with the dozen students displaced from both homes to provide housing. Pullman fire officials said none of the students had renters’ insurance.