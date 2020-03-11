The University of Idaho College of Law will host the State of Idaho Court of Appeals. Oral arguments will be heard 9-10:30 a.m. today in the Menard Law Building Courtroom, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow.
Oral arguments were also heard Tuesday.
The docket of cases to be heard by the Court of Appeals includes issues pertaining to a DUI stop, division of marital assets, whether a sentence for reckless driving was excessive, and whether a mother’s disability should be considered in a child welfarecase.
The Court of Appeals includes Chief Judge Molly J. Huskey, Judge David W. Gratton, Judge Jessica M. Lorello and Judge Amanda K. Brailsford.
Oral arguments are public. Parking permits are required.