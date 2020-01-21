BOISE — A “home run team” of college and university presidents offered lawmakers a positive and unified picture of the benefits of higher education Monday.
Then the discussion shifted to the governor’s 2021 budget recommendation, and the picture changed markedly.
In a first-of-its-kind session, Idaho’s eight public college, university and community college presidents provided a joint statement to the legislative budget committee, saying they’ve arrived at a “new philosophy” for higher education in Idaho.
“The mindset we’re here to talk about represents a new vision,” said Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee, speaking for the group. “We believe we can create an environment where the institutions work together, where we synergize one another’s efforts, play to our unique strengths and better serve the people of Idaho by helping our students pursue a better life — the better life that education promises, and that we deliver every day on our campuses.”
The days of “institutional self-interest” and competing for state dollars “is now behind us,” Satterlee said. “We’re here in partnership with each other — and with all of you — for all of Idaho.”
An example of the new cooperative spirit, he said, is a proposed cybersecurity degree program, which would be available to students attending any of the institutions.
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, said the presentation gave her goose bumps. The problem is that the governor’s budget recommendation doesn’t correspond to those aspirations.
“We’ve hired these four new (college and university) presidents,” she said. “They said they’re going to make this work. They have a goal in mind — but now we aren’t going to give them the flexibility they need to accomplish it. We’re pushing them too fast, so they aren’t going to be able to look at this in a thoughtful way.”
Gov. Brad Little is recommending $307.2 million in state general fund support for the four public colleges and universities next year, an increase of $1.2 million, or 0.4 percent, over the current year.
The four community colleges would see a $443,700 increase, or 1 percent, while the University of Idaho’s Agricultural Research and Extension Service would see a 1 percent, $287,200 decrease in state support.
Included in all three budget recommendations is a 1 percent across the board cut in the current fiscal year, followed by a 2 percent cut in 2021. Collectively, those cuts amount to $9.2 million for the colleges and universities, $1.43 million for the community colleges and $972,600 for the agricultural research service.
The governor’s spending plan does include $1 million to advance the cybersecurity initiative, as well as a $7 million increase in Opportunity Scholarship funding and $6 million in capital expenditures for career-technical facilities.
However, it only provides half the money needed to cover the 2 percent change in employee compensation he proposed. It also covers less than a third of the amount the colleges and universities requested for “occupancy costs,” which represent the ongoing expense of new buildings and capital facilities.
Troy worried that most of the agricultural research cuts were in personnel costs.
“That could be disastrous,” she said. “This is the research arm for our agricultural industry. These people make a difference in the everyday lives of our farmers and ranchers.”
Debbie Critchfield, president of the State Board of Education, noted that state support for higher education is down 6 percent since 2008, when adjusted for inflation. Parents and students have picked up the slack through higher tuition rates.
“We need (the Legislature’s) help as we work to identify a sustainable funding model for higher education,” she said.
The four-year institutions recently announced a freeze for in-state undergraduate tuition rates next year — the first time in 43 years that tuition won’t go up.
“We hope this demonstrates that the board and the presidents are serious and eager to partner with policymakers to find long-term solutions that make higher education affordable,” Critchfield said. “But this conversation can’t be simply about lowering or freezing tuition. Secure funding for higher education is an investment in the continuing prosperity of our state.”
University of Idaho President Scott Green also discussed his 2021 budget with the joint committee Monday. In addition to the cuts proposed by the governor, he noted that UI was already struggling to address a $22 million operating deficit.
“Given that 80 percent of our budget is people, these reductions will result in layoffs and program closures,” he said.
Nevertheless, he assured the committee that UI was up to the challenge.
“We offer the only architectural program in the state. We’re the only public law school. We have the No. 1-rated natural resources program. We’re a Top 100 value university; that’s not a trivial thing,” he said. “We have a lot of things that are unique to UI. We just need to get that message out.”
Budget committee co-chairman Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, described the four new college and university presidents as a “home run team.”
“I assure you we are partners with you as well,” he said.
The committee will start setting agency budgets in mid-February.
William L. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.