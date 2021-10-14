Colors of fall

A photo of fall foliage taken Oct. 2 by Leif Hoffmann, of Clarkston. The photo was taken at one of the farms part of the Green Bluff Growers’ Association north of Spokane. The association helps local farmers with agricultural tourism and harvest festivals.

