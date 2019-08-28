Colter’s Creek Winery, with tasting rooms in Moscow and Juliaetta, received gold medals for its Colter’s Creek Winery 2017 Estate Syrah and Colter’s Creek Winery 2017 Estate Reserve Syrah in the 10th annual Idaho Wine Competition last week at Koenig Vineyards in Caldwell.
A total of 36 wineries entered the contest which featured more that 150 wines.
Eight judges from around the country judged the competition. Visit idahowinecompetition.com for a list of winners and for information on the annual competition.