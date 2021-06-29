Colton house fire

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsFirefighters enter a two-story residential home to observe the damage from a fire off of Steptoe Street in Colton on Monday afternoon. According to Fire Chief Jay Reisenauer of Whitman County Fire District 14, the fire’s point of origin was outside the home and made its way up to the attic. Reisenauer added that nobody was injured and the cause of the fire is unknown but undergoing further investigation by the Pullman Fire Department.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

