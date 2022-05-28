Members of the Colton FFA chapter competed at the Washington State FFA Convention and Expo in Kennewick, Wash., May 12-14, with six members earning first-place awards at the competition.

The Colton award winners, followed by placing and category, are as follows: Elysia Rogerson (1st in extemporaneous speaking, 1st agriscience social science); Maggie Meyer (1st in agriscience environmental services/natural resource); Lola Baerlocher (1st in Jr./Sr. agriscience food products and processing systems, 2nd in prepared public speaking); Grace DeMeerleer (1st in Fr./So. agriscience food products and processing systems, 6th in creed speaking); Rachel Becker (1st in agriscience power, structural and technical systems, 8th in agricultural sales individual); Sidni Whitcomb (1st in agriscience plant systems); Mary Pluid (2nd in Jr./Sr. agriscience food products and processing systems, 3rd in employment skills); Grant Wolf (2nd in agriscience power, structural and technical systems); Jaxon Moehrle (2nd in agriscience power, structural and technical systems); Clair Moehrle (8th in extemporaneous public speaking); and Holly Heitstuman (4th in creed speaking).

In addition, the team of Pluid, Baerlocjer, Kaydee Heitstuman and Kyndra Stout placed 8th in the agricultural sales team competition.

