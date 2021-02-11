COLTON — Voters approved a one-year replacement educational programs and operation levy for the Colton School District during Tuesday night’s special election.
Unofficial election results show that 284 people, or 73 percent, of the ballots cast were in favor of the measure, while 105 votes, or about 27 percent, opposed the levy. There were 389 votes in all.
The levy has an estimated tax rate of $2.36 per $1,000 of assessed property value. It’s expected to collect $398,947 in 2022.
The election will be certified Feb. 19.