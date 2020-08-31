Firefighters from the Potlatch Rural Fire District help the Moscow Rural Fire District extinguish a field fire on Saturday on Foothill Road north of Moscow. The fire destroyed a combine and burned between 40 and 50 acres of stubble and standing grain. Firefighters from the Moscow, Genesee, Troy and Whitman County rural fire districts also responded to the fire. The Idaho Department of Lands and a local cropduster also responded.
Combine, field fire burns 40-50 acres north of Moscow Saturday
