Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.