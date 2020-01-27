Comedian Phillip Kopczynski will perform starting at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
Kopczynski was born in eastern Washington and started comedy by doing pratfalls for his sister with Down Syndrome. He placed second at the Seattle International Comedy Competition in 2018.
Harry J. Riley, winner of the Spokane Valley Clean Comedy Competition, will open.
Admission is $10. Fifty early-bird tickets are available for $5. Tickets are available through shortened link bit.ly/2FUDYKk.