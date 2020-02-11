The Washington State University Parking and Transportation Task Force is currently receiving public comment on a proposed parking rate increase on annual and daily parking permits, hourly rates and parking fines.
The review and comment period will close Monday.
The proposal would provide funds for capital projects addressing maintenance and repairs for campus parking garages and surface parking lots. If implemented, the increased rates will take effect July 1 for the Pullman campus.
Visit the WSU proposed parking rate webpage for details. Comments can be emailed to transportation@wsu.edu.