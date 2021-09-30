If you follow the political process for any length of time, you’ll notice that legislative ideas have a way of lingering.
They never really die. They can be defeated temporarily, so they retreat for a time. They may go into hibernation or simmer below the surface, waiting for the right conditions to bloom.
But as long as one elected official believes in them, they never go away completely.
That’s certainly the case with ongoing efforts to call the Idaho House back into session.
Before the House took the unprecedented step of recessing in May — rather than adjourning “sine die” until January — it approved a resolution giving House Speaker Scott Bedke the sole authority to bring the chamber back into session this year.
A number of “liberty legislator” Republicans who voted for that resolution are now having buyer’s remorse. Rather than wait for Bedke, as they agreed, they want to sidestep the resolution and jump-start the session themselves.
The group urged colleagues to join them at the Statehouse on Sept. 15, hoping to achieve a quorum and pass legislation prohibiting government or private businesses from mandating vaccines.
Subsequent headlines noted that the attempt “fizzled” when less than half the lawmakers needed for a quorum actually showed up.
However, “fizzled” suggests the effort is dead, that the fire is out. It implies that the far right, having failed to achieve a consensus, has quietly retreated, content to wait until their less-fervid compatriots are ready to join them in battle.
Nothing could be further from the truth. The fuse is still burning. In fact, given the growing discontent with President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 mandates, behind-the-scenes pressure to return to Boise may be greater now than it was before Sept. 15.
Legislators are hearing this drum-beat and, from what I’m told, it’s beginning to erode resistance to sidestepping Bedke.
That in itself isn’t surprising. What is perplexing is why Bedke continues to stand in the breach.
Granted, he’s made it clear he doesn’t think government should interfere in private business decisions regarding vaccinations. He thinks that’s a conversation between employers and employees.
Bringing the House back into session threatens that free-market approach because the liberty legislators don’t share his philosophy, at least when it comes to COVID-19.
Bedke has also made it clear he opposes the Biden mandates. But he understands that issue will almost certainly be resolved in the courts, not by the Legislature.
Moreover, he can’t call the House back into session and limit the discussion to Biden’s decrees. Because the House never adjourned sine die, this wouldn’t be a special session — which the governor could restrict to certain topics. It would be a continuation of the 2021 session, which means lawmakers can bring whatever bills they choose.
It also means the session wouldn’t adjourn until a quorum of 36 lawmakers agree it’s time to go home.
I suspect that’s a major reason why Bedke is reluctant to call the House back: If it turns into a runaway session, it could jeopardize support for Senate Joint Resolution 102 — the proposed constitutional amendment on the 2022 ballot that would give the Legislature the authority to call itself back for a special session.
That measure is supported by more than 90 percent of the Republican caucus, but it only passes if voters trust lawmakers not to make a mess of things. Yet their own colleagues have suggested the liberty legislators are more interested in grandstanding than in solving actual problems. What better way to accomplish that than with an extended session/campaign rally that lets them rant about Biden’s many faults?
Let’s be clear, the liberty faction has every right to advocate for bringing the House back into session to address vaccine mandates. Bedke also has the authority — granted by the House itself — to act on that request.
The difference is that far-right supporters are making their voices heard. They’re making calls and putting pressure on the holdouts who are unwilling to sidestep the speaker.
I’m not sure Bedke’s supporters are quite as vocal. I’m not sure the business owners or those who think the private sector should be free to resolve this issue on its own are making themselves heard.
Either wittingly or unwittingly, the resolution that allowed the House to recess in May put Bedke in the breach. He’s the little Dutch boy with his finger in the dike — and all the people who hope he stays there are ducking their heads in the sand, content to let him take the heat.
Here’s the thing about political ideas: They don’t go away just because a majority thinks they’re bad policy. They go away because they’re defeated, and even then it’s only temporary.
So long as legislators only hear from those who want the House to come back into session, it makes it harder for them to stand on free-market principles.
Why should Bedke be any different?
