In the late summer of 2009, then-Congressperson Walt Minnick came to Moscow and got beat up for telling constituents what they didn’t want to hear.

About 100 people were at that town hall meeting, which took place at the height of the health care reform debate.

Many in the audience wanted Congress to adopt some sort of universal health plan. They had strong opinions on the matter, and didn’t appreciate Minnick telling them he couldn’t support that approach. He said he wasn’t ready to abandon the free market and put the government in charge.

