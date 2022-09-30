Join me in saying goodbye to an old friend and also in welcoming that same friend in a different sort of way.

Parade magazine has announced it will eliminate its print product following the Nov. 6 edition.

“News like this is never easy to hear, but we remain as enthusiastic as ever for the future of the Parade brand, our company and our long-standing partnership with you,” Kevin A. Craig, senior vice president and director of media relations for The Arena Group, which purchased Parade earlier this year, said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune.

