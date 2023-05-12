Reflections on a sports journalism stalwart

The Walden family, from left, Donn, Addison, Jennifer and Nolan, pose for a family photo. Donn Walden, who was the sports editor of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News, died April 15 from complications of a stroke. He was 50.

 Walden family

I’ve never met Donn Walden, but I feel like I know him.

We talked on the phone a few times, texted once or twice and traded a lot of emails when he needed some advice or intern candidates. He was the sports editor of the Lewiston Tribune and its sister publication, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. I was a longtime sports editor and now an adjunct professor of journalism and mass media at the University of Idaho.

We talked about getting together several times when I was in Moscow to teach, but it never happened. Walden always was too busy. Getting ready for the NAIA World Series. Scrambling to put the high school football preview section to bed. Or just working late.

Don Shelton

