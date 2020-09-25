The two Whitman County commissioner candidates running against each other in the November general election said there was nothing the county could have done differently to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Tom Handy, an Independent, and Dean Kinzer, a Republican, participated in a Thursday debate on YouTube moderated by Northwest Public Broadcasting that touched on a variety of topics. Handy, a Pullman business owner who lives in the county, is challenging the incumbent Kinzer, who has held the seat since 2012.
When asked if the county could have done anything differently to prevent COVID-19 infections in the area, Handy said the county officials making the decisions “made some of the best decisions with the information that they had at the time.”
He said officials predicted the influx of students that would lead to a rise in infections.
“I think everybody really predicted that,” he said. “I think that everybody knew that that was going to happen. I think the responses to that were appropriate and right now we’re seeing a decline in those cases.”
Kinzer said the county knew a high number of students were going to return to Pullman. He said the county recommended vulnerable citizens be isolated and there was minimal exposure to that population.
“I think we acted very responsible and took the action that was necessary,” Kinzer said.
To deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus, Kinzer said the board he serves on, the Southeast Washington Economic Development board, distributed $580,000 to small businesses in Pullman and $240,000 to businesses in rural areas.
Handy said it is becoming more difficult on a daily basis for small businesses to operate during the pandemic. He said the commissioners have done a good job of getting money to SEWEDA, and he himself submitted an application for that money.
Handy said in order to generate new revenue for the county, the commissioners need to grow the economy by growing the population in communities.
“We need to look at bringing more people in, propping up all of our cities, all of our towns and making it a more desirable place to live,” he said.
Handy said during the pandemic businesses are realizing employees can work from anywhere and the Port of Whitman County’s effort to expand fiber to rural areas will help bring more people into the county.
Kinzer said the county contributed $1 million to the port to expand fiber, which will help businesses operate in small towns.
Kinzer said the county could also generate revenue by converting some county departments into “enterprise departments” that charge fees for the services they provide. He said the solid waste department is an example of an enterprise department.
The county has seen devastation by recent wildfires, including one that destroyed Malden and Pine City.
Kinzer said there are many challenges that lay ahead in rebuilding those towns including removing debris, bringing buildings up to code and dealing with homes that are uninsured. He said these challenges are going to “stress the system a little bit.”
Handy said it’s “going to take the will of the people that live there in part to want to rebuild and to want to continue to live there.”
He said the county, though, needs to figure out how to avoid losing those small towns and persuade them to rebuild.
When discussing the county’s moratorium on new marijuana businesses in the unincorporated areas of the county, Handy said the county needs to figure out how to zone these businesses because they are legal and the county should not discriminate against farmers.
“I think what we need to do is figure out zoning,” he said. “I think we need to figure out where we can put them. And I think we need to let them thrive.”
Kinzer said marijuana is not designated as an agricultural crop by the state. He said the marijuana smell is offensive to people and part of the proposed county code says the odor is not allowed to leave the property. He said a lot of marijuana growers are able to filter the air to limit the odor.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.