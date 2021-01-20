The Whitman County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to send a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee asking him to change course on his COVID-19 recovery plan, which they believe will harm the county’s health and economy.
“We do not support your total erasure of the previous reopening plan and creation of a totally new set of rules, phases, and measurements,” the letter states. “We believe regionalizing the measurement criteria in a way which makes no scientific sense will result in less public acceptance and compliance with basic preventative measures.”
Inslee’s “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery” plan includes grouping counties into regions and requiring those regions to meet certain metrics before COVID-19 regulations are relaxed. Whitman County is part of the east region along with Spokane County and seven others.
All regions in the state are currently in Phase 1 and must see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases before moving into Phase 2.
The letter states that Whitman County would be better served if individual counties were evaluated by their progress and not grouped into regions.
“This new ‘plan’ effectively tells smaller counties and their populations that nothing they do will help them reopen faster,” the letter states. “In fact, we believe these changes are likely to create many more problems of outright defiance such as lack of getting tested, refusing to participate in contact tracing, and other similar issues which will result in greater COVID-19 transmission, not less.”
The letter says open businesses across the border in Idaho have led to business and sales tax revenue leaking out of Whitman County. With Inslee’s changes, more businesses are on the brink of failure, according to the commissioners.
The letter to Inslee includes statements from interim Whitman County Public Health Director Chris Skidmore criticizing Inslee’s plan and stating that local health jurisdictions were not involved in his decision making.
“Local health jurisdictions were not involved in these conversations and were essentially told to deal with it,” Skidmore wrote. “I think this is just the beginning of the state attempting to move all of public health to a regional system. I think it will remove local control from the decision-making process and overall the service model will suffer.”
Skidmore spoke to the commissioners Tuesday to tell them he is creating a position in his department to coordinate COVID-19 vaccine allocation in the county.
Skidmore said Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Sid’s Pharmacy in Pullman, Whitman Hospital, Pullman Regional Hospital and Palouse Medical have been approved to receive and administer the vaccine.
He said his department is working on getting Whitman County Public Health enrolled to receive the vaccine as well.
Washington is moving into Phase 1B of its vaccine allocation plan. Under that phase, Washington residents 65 and older can be vaccinated.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday announced a plan to set up vaccination sites statewide with help from the National Guard and others as part of an overall goal to vaccinate 45,000 people a day. The closest site will be at the Spokane Arena.
Whitman County Public Health is encouraging people who want to be vaccinated to visit FindYourPhaseWa.org and fill out a questionnaire to see if they are eligible.
If they are eligible, they should print or take a screenshot of their eligibility certificate. Eligible individuals will then be redirected to a new page with information on how to register for local vaccine clinics. Those not currently eligible to receive vaccinations can sign up for an automated notification when you do become eligible.
Skidmore addressed a concern Commissioner Art Swannack raised about supplies of vaccines having to be thrown out because not enough people were getting shots in time. Skidmore said that is a concern in larger metropolitan areas, but Whitman County has done a good job of making sure vaccines do not go to waste.
He said 600-700 people were vaccinated in a single day recently in the county and no vaccines were wasted.
In other county news, the commissioners will hold a public hearing 11 a.m. Feb. 1 to discuss lifting the moratorium on marijuana businesses in the unincorporated areas of the county. The county established the moratorium March 2019 as it pursued creating a new ordinance regulating these marijuana growers, processors and retailers. That ordinance was approved in December.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.