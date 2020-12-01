After more than a year of monthly meetings and gathering public input, the Whitman County Planning Commission has put a marijuana draft ordinance into the hands of the Whitman County commissioners.
On Dec. 7, the commissioners will decide if amendments to the code need to be made and if a Dec. 21 public hearing is necessary.
In September, the Whitman County commissioners voted to extend the county’s moratorium on marijuana growers, processors and retailers in the unincorporated areas of the county. The moratorium began March 2019.
The moratorium was enacted after members of the public voiced fears about the potential health risks of marijuana, environmental risks, potential crime increases and the odor of marijuana farms.
Since spring 2019, the Whitman County Planning Commission was tasked with taking public comments and drafting an ordinance laying out rules for marijuana operations.
County Commissioner Art Swannack on Monday expressed his appreciation for the time and effort the planning commission put into crafting the ordinance.
“They had to go through a lot of meetings and a lot of people with different opinions as to how it should be constructed and a lot of information,” he said.
The draft code can be found at whitmancounty.org/272/Planning-Division.
Among the rules in the code is the requirement that new indoor and outdoor facilities must be approved for a conditional use permit.
It also prohibits indoor and outdoor operations from emitting odors of marijuana that are detectable at or beyond the lot lines of the facility.
Outdoor pot producers and indoor production, processing and retail facilities must be at least 1,000 feet from the property lines of schools, playgrounds, retirement facilities and several other “sensitive uses.”
No facility engaged in outdoor marijuana production may locate within a half-mile of the municipal boundaries of incorporated towns and unincorporated communities within Whitman County. For indoor facilities, that distance is 1,500 feet if they are located in the agricultural district.
An outdoor facility must be at least 200 feet from its property line and at least another 500 feet from an existing residence.
According to the Nov. 4 Planning Commission meeting minutes, members of the public spoke in favor of changing the minimum setback from a residence to 1,500 feet for indoor and outdoor marijuana operations.
That distance is an alternative rule the county commissioners could consider, Whitman County Planner Alan Thomson said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.