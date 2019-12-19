The Pullman Planning Commission recommends the Pullman City Council approve a zone change allowing a 25-acre parcel of land to be developed into student housing near North Grand Avenue and Albion Drive.
York Acquisitions, on behalf of the Port of Whitman County, has applied to rezone the 25-acre parcel of land from light industrial to R3 multi-family residential.
The development is described as a “student housing cottage type community” that would have 212 units in approximately 106 duplex-style buildings. It would be located west of North Grand Avenue and south of Pullman Albion Road.
City Planning Director Pete Dickinson said during the commission’s meeting Wednesday the Washington State University student population in Pullman has grown 6.2 percent in the past five years. There are currently more than 20,000 students enrolled.
He said the city is also seeing an increase in existing and proposed student developments.
After that issue was concluded, the planning commission on Wednesday also recommended the council approve more lenient rules regarding the ownership of pet chickens in the city.
The commission recommended the city change its code to allow as many as six hens on any property.
Chickens are currently allowed in lots that are 10,000 square feet or larger. The Lassiter family last year requested the city change its rules after they discovered their 3,010-square-foot property on Professional Mall Boulevard is not large enough to have hens, based on current city code.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Aletha Lassiter told the commission that hens take up little space, are quiet at night and are often less of a nuisance than dogs.
“Chickens go to bed when the sun goes down,” she said. “They will be completely silent all evening.”
Lassiter noted that city code allows as many as four dogs on a property.
She said the current rule inhibits local students who want to participate in 4-H or Future Farmers of America but do not live on a big enough property to raise hens.
She and her son attended Wednesday’s meeting with their pet hen, which currently lives with a relative.
As part of the proposed city code change, residents with dogs, cats, rabbits and hens would be limited to eight pets per dwelling.
In other business, the commission was scheduled to talk about possible zoning code changes to accommodate future installation of 5G technology, such as antennas and radio equipment.
The commission decided to delay the discussion so it would have more time to review the issue, particularly its safety concerns.
It did allow members of the public to share their thoughts on 5G technology. Several said they were concerned about the possible health and safety risks that 5G could bring.
A woman said she feared environmental and medical health risks associated with electromagnetic radiation. One man said the addition of more antennas in Pullman raises questions about whether its safe for Pullman to be blanketed with devices transmitting microwave fields.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.