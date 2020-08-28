The Pullman Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended the city council deny a zone change that would pave the way for a 395-bedroom apartment building near a busy intersection.
Many residents, through letters and emails, voiced their opposition to the “Stadium Way Student Housing” project from Gilbane Development Company proposed near the intersection of Ritchie Street and Stadium Way.
Residents were concerned the increase of students living in the area would lead to dangerous levels of traffic as well as unwanted noise.
Many were concerned it may worsen the congestion on Hall Drive and Stadium Way intersection especially during the winter. Some pointed out that traffic sometimes backs up to the busy Stadium Way and North Grand intersection.
The streets surrounding the property, which are on steep hills, are access routes to Pullman High School, Jefferson Elementary and Kamiak Elementary. The Pullman School District sent a letter to the city urging it to add safe bike and walking routes as well as better access for school buses if development occurs.
Gilbane is seeking the city’s permission to rezone the property from R3 residential to R4 to build the apartment housing.
David Gibney, president of the Pullman Planning Commission, said the commissioners felt the property is a better candidate for R3 development. He said they agreed with public testimony that it was not suitable for a larger R4 development.
John Burns, president of the board of Statesman Condominiums, said the condominium owners and other residents who live near the property bought their residences assuming the area would stay zoned for R3.
He, too, opposed the zone change for fear of increased traffic, noise, lower property values and the effect it may have on water and sewer utilities.
He said Thursday that an R3 development would be more acceptable for that property and there would likely be less opposition from the public.
Burns said the commissioners made the right decision and he complimented them for running a fair and smooth meeting.
“It renewed my faith in city government,” he said.
It is yet unknown when the Pullman City Council will vote on the issue.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.