Two candidates running for Latah County Commissioner believe their strong business skills will help them make sensible decisions for local property owners and taxpayers.
Republican Carl Berglund and Democrat John Bohman are both running to replace retiring Dave McGraw as the commissioner representing the 3rd District.
Berglund, a project management consultant, believes he can promote economic growth and streamline the county budget.
“I firmly believe I am the only candidate that knows not only what government is supposed to do, but also what it should not,” he said.
At the top of his checklist is modifying land use policies that he believes do not currently allow for “a reasonable measured growth.”
Bohman’s top priority is ensuring the county operates in “a proper manner.”
“I will work with all the elected officials and department leaders to maintain the high quality of customer service Latah County residents have been accustomed to,” the longtime Troy farmer said.
He specifically mentioned affordable house, child care access and land use policies as important issues Latah County residents face.
Both Bohman and Berglund said they will work with Idaho legislators to relieve the tax burden on local residents.
Bohman specifically mentioned the need to raise the homeowner exemption, which is currently capped at $125,000 instead of being adjusted for inflation.
He also wants Idaho to change its Circuit Breaker program, a property tax reduction program, so that more local homeowners can qualify.
Berglund pointed to his networking and team building skills as qualities that will serve him as commissioner. He also believes a commissioner should be responsible for protecting citizens’ properties.
“Latah County is in need of a County Commissioner who believes the primacy of personal property right as a pillar of a free republic,” he said.
Bohman said he was approached by Democrats and Republicans to run for office because of his “sensible temperament.”
“I rarely make quick decisions and always look at all sides of an issue and work to assemble as many facts as possible before I decide on an issue,” he said.
Education: Deary High School.
Work experience: Project management consultant.
Prior political experience: Latah Chairperson for GOP Liberty Caucus 2015-16, District 5 Legislative Candidate 2016.
How long lived in area: 4th generation.
Family: Wife, six sons and a daughter.
Political Experience: Served nine years as a Latah County Committee member, Farm Service Agency.
How long lived in area: 54 years.
Family: I have been married 19 years to Alison and have two children: Halee, sophomore at University of Idaho; Brett, eighth grader at Troy Jr-Sr High School.