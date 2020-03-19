Latah County Commissioners canvassed, or officially tallied, the votes for the March 10 presidential primary election Wednesday.
Bernie Sanders won Latah County with 2,736 votes to Joe Biden’s 1,880 in the Democratic primary.
Voters also approved local school district maintenance operations levies in Genesee, Kendrick, Potlatch and Troy. The levies will come into effect July 1. Levy amounts were $935,000 for Genesee Joint School District, $810,000 for Kendrick Joint School District, $1,750,000 for Potlatch School District and $995,000 for Troy School District.